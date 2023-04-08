Miami Beach Pride Hosts Easter Picnic With Fun for Entire Family

With 2023 marking the 15th anniversary of the annual Miami Beach Pride festivities, the first Easter family picnic took place Saturday with fun for everyone.

The event, which took place at Pride Park, featured an Easter egg hunt, an obstacle course for kids, photo ops for the whole family and a chance to meet the fluffy animal of the hour - the Easter bunny.

The event was free of charge and sponsored by Miami Beach Pride as part of the 17 days of events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Miami Beach Pride concludes with the annual Pride festival and parade on April 16th. NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are sponsors for Miami Beach Pride. For a full list of events visit MiamiBeachPride.com.