Miami Beach Pride is back for another great year

Miami Beach Pride is back with twelve events. Kicking things off on Thursday, March 27 with the Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at Miami Beach City Hall and culminating with the Pride Parade and Festival on Sunday, April 6. There's something for everyone and all are welcome.

Looking for a family friendly event, look no further than the 3rd Annual Pride Family Picnic at Pride Park. This free event offers families a day of fun with games, arts and crafts, kids face painting, a "Bluey" Meet-n-Greet, and bounce houses, plus three food trucks, dog adoptions, booths and a newly added farmer's market. The event runs from 10AM-4PM. Stop by the NBC6 and Telemundo 51 booth to say hi. We'd love to meet you.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Festival and parade weekend kicks of with the Mad Hatter's VIP Tea Party on Friday, April 4 at Lummus Park beginning at 7PM and continues on Saturday at Noon with the free Pride festival on the beach at Lummus Park offering hundreds of vendors and three stages of live entertainment. The party continues on Sunday with the Miami Beach Pride Parade at Noon along Ocean Drive followed by day two of the festival. See Festival line-up below. NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are proud sponsors of the event.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

To learn more about Miami Beach Pride click here.