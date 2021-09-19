miami beach pride

Miami Beach Pride Parade Finished Off Sunday With ‘Fabulous Display of Creativity and Pride'

Attendees can expect more than 50 floats to highlight a “fabulous display of creativity and pride."

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An array of colorful floats, banners and flags took over Ocean Drive Sunday at the Miami Beach Pride Parade after festivities were cancelled in 2020 and postponed for five months in 2021.

The event took place across the length of Ocean Drive along the Art Deco district.

The roadway was closed to traffic and “open to our proud LGBTQ families, our friends, coworkers and allies,” the website said.

Former professional football player and Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo served as the parade’s Advocate Marshal. More than 50 floats to highlight a “fabulous display of creativity and pride.”

There were two main entertainment stages featuring artists and bands like Latrice Royal, DJ Tracy Young and Walk The Moon, among others. The night ended with a display of fireworks.

This article tagged under:

miami beach prideOcean Drivepride paradeart deco district
