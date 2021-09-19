miami beach pride

Miami Beach Pride Parade Kicks Off Sunday With ‘Fabulous Display of Creativity and Pride'

Attendees can expect more than 50 floats to highlight a “fabulous display of creativity and pride."

An array of colorful floats, banners and flags will overtake Ocean Drive Sunday when the Miami Beach Pride Parade kicks off at 11 a.m.

The event will take place across the length of Ocean Drive along the Art Deco district, according to the official website.

The roadway will be closed to traffic and “open to our proud LGBTQ families, our friends, coworkers and allies,” the website said.

Former professional football player and Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo will serve as the parade’s Advocate Marshal. Attendees can expect more than 50 floats to highlight a “fabulous display of creativity and pride.”

There will be two main entertainment stages featuring artists and bands like Latrice Royal, DJ Tracy Young and Walk The Moon, among others. The parade will end with a display of fireworks. 

Registration or donations are not required to attend. Pride is a community event. Proceeds of donations go to assist in ongoing operations of the Miami Beach Pride organization. Click here to make a donation.

For more information go to miamibeachpride.com.

