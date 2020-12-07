Miami Beach Providing Film and Print COVID-19 Relief Grants

It’s not just "Bad Boys" that had Miami Beach front and center. For years, the film industry has put Miami on the map and then a pandemic hit. A new program is trying to help production projects that are in the works in Miami Beach.

Director of Tourism and Culture, Lissette Garcia Arrogante spoke to NBC 6 about the new grant.

“Film and Print industry has been hardly hit, just to give you an example, from when the shutdown happened in March to mid-April, we approximately lost $4.3 million and over 500 jobs alone,” said Arrogante.

The city has now rolled out the Film and Print Covid-19 Relief Grant.

“It's a one-time, up to $10,000 reimbursement towards the cost that they've incurred to make sure that they followed Covid-19 safety and sanitation guidelines,” said Arrogante.

The production must have had a permit between June 8th and December 20, 2020. The reimbursement can be for anything from PPE to extra sanitizing.

DEADLINE: Complete applications and supporting materials must be submitted via email to: film@miamibeachfl.gov no later than Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Questions may be directed to:

Veronica Hennig, Film & Print Production Liaison

Ph. 305.673.7000 ext. 22711

VeronicaHennig@miamibeachfl.gov