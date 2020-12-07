Miami Beach

Miami Beach Providing Film and Print COVID-19 Relief Grants

By Sheli Muñiz

Getty Images

It’s not just "Bad Boys" that had Miami Beach front and center. For years, the film industry has put Miami on the map and then a pandemic hit. A new program is trying to help production projects that are in the works in Miami Beach.

Director of Tourism and Culture, Lissette Garcia Arrogante spoke to NBC 6 about the new grant.

“Film and Print industry has been hardly hit, just to give you an example, from when the shutdown happened in March to mid-April, we approximately lost $4.3 million and over 500 jobs alone,” said Arrogante.

The city has now rolled out the Film and Print Covid-19 Relief Grant.

“It's a one-time, up to $10,000 reimbursement towards the cost that they've incurred to make sure that they followed Covid-19 safety and sanitation guidelines,” said Arrogante.

The production must have had a permit between June 8th and December 20, 2020. The reimbursement can be for anything from PPE to extra sanitizing.

To learn more, click here.

DEADLINE: Complete applications and supporting materials must be submitted via email to: film@miamibeachfl.gov no later than Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Questions may be directed to:
Veronica Hennig, Film & Print Production Liaison
Ph. 305.673.7000 ext. 22711
VeronicaHennig@miamibeachfl.gov

