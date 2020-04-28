Miami Beach Reopening Certain Parks and Recreational Facilities Wednesday

Miami Beach is reopening certain parks and recreational facilities as part of the city's first phase of returning to normal during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parks, boat ramps, golf courses and other facilities will open Wednesday with certain restrictions. Face coverings must always be worn unless otherwise noted, social distancing must be observed, and there can't be gatherings of 10 or more people.

Strict enforcement of social distancing will be in place with penalties and fines, Miami Beach officials said. Hours of operation for any Parks and Recreation facilities permitted to remain open are as follows:

Park Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Boat Ramp Hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Golf Course Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tennis Center Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following Parks and Recreational facilities will remain CLOSED:

Beach View Park, 5301 Collins Avenue

Collins Canal Park, 2100 Washington Avenue

Pride Park, 1800 Convention Center Drive

Scott Rakow Youth Center, 2700 Sheridan Avenue

20 Street Pocket Park, 2001 North Bay Road

Indian Beach Park, 4621 Collins Avenue

LaGorce Park, 6421 Alton Road

82 Street Skate Park, 8200 Collins Avenue

35 Street/Pancoast Park, 13 35 Street

Washington Dog Park, 225 Washington Avenue

Washington Park Annex, 210 2 Street

Additionally, the following facilities will also remain CLOSED or are subject to the following restrictions:

All park restrooms will remain closed, except for restrooms at the golf courses and tennis centers, which shall be subject to the following restrictions: (1) an attendant shall be provided for each restroom; (2) restrooms shall be cleaned no less than once every two hours with CDC approved products; and (3) restroom use shall be limited to one person or one family at a time.

All basketball and volleyball courts will remain closed

South Pointe Park Pier and the boat ramp at Maurice Gibb Memorial Park will remain closed

Indoor four-walled racquetball courts, football bleachers, baseball stadium, and soccer cage at Flamingo Park will remain closed

The stadium and track at Flamingo Park will have a maximum occupancy not to exceed 30 people at any given time.

While the city’s beaches will continue to remain closed, the beachwalks and baywalks remain open. Use of the city’s beachwalks and baywalks continue to be limited to pedestrians only prior to 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. each day. Bicycles, scooters, skateboarding, in-line skating, roller skating, motorized means of transportation, and any other mobility devices (except for wheelchairs and other motorized means of transportation used by disabled persons) are prohibited on the city’s beachwalks and baywalks prior to 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. each day.

Facial coverings must be worn on the beachwalk and baywalk, except by children under the age of 2, persons who have trouble breathing due to a chronic pre-existing condition, or persons engaged in strenuous physical activity or exercise.

For more information on Miami Beach reopenings, click here.