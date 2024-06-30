Miami Beach rescinds ‘Sean Diddy Combs Day'

The city of Miami Beach is walking back its decision to dedicate a day to music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs following recent legal troubles and abuse accusations.

NBC6 obtained a resolution from June 26, of Miami Beach's mayor and city commission, rescinding the proclamation designating October 13 as 'Sean Diddy Combs Day.'

It comes two months after the rap star's mansion was raided by the FBI, as part of a sex trafficking investigation, and just weeks after the release of a 2016 assault video involving his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

Diddy claims that after that hotel incident, he began therapy and rehab.

"I’m so sorry," Combs said. "But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Since Cassie came forward with her claims against Combs last year, the rapper has been hit with five lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, sexual trafficking and engaging in other criminal activity.

Combs has denied all of the allegations and has filed paperwork in court seeking to dismiss a Jane Doe lawsuit and partially dismiss another woman's suit.