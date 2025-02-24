Miami Beach residents could get text warnings before getting towed. Here's the proposal

We all know how challenging parking can be on Miami Beach, and that sets up a lot of drivers to be towed. But this week, some relief could be in the works.

People who park in tow-away zones or illegal spots may get a grace period before their vehicle is hauled away. But there are a few catches if the plan passes.

A commissioner is proposing drivers get warnings before being towed, but only for certain violations. For example, if you’re parked in a residential zone — you’ll get a text notice. But if you’re in a handicap spot, it’s an instant tow.

Last year, more than 2,000 Miami Beach residents got towed, and anybody who's ever had their car towed knows it's a hassle.

“Towing is expensive. It’s an inconvenience. It ruins your day,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

That’s why Fernandez is proposing a notification system that alerts residents if their vehicle is illegally parked.

“This is a resolution we’re bringing forward to give residents a courtesy notice. Fifteen minutes before they get towed, they get a text message so they can go move their car,” Fernandez said.

The text messaging system would alert Miami Beach residents before being towed by:

Providing a one-time text to residents prior to initiating a tow Allowing a 15-minute grace period from the time the text is issued for drivers to have the opportunity to comply with parking regulations Providing texts to residents only for non-life safety parking violations

“The goal is always to achieve parking compliance. We don’t want to put residents through unnecessary expenses, through unnecessary inconveniences. If something as simple as a text message can help us get the parking compliance that we need so it’s a win-win situation,” Fernandez said.

No notifications will be issued for life safety violations. For example, cars in fire lanes or disabled parking spaces.

To qualify for the text messaging program, you must be a resident of the city of Miami Beach and register in the city’s parking system and provide a phone number.

“Listen, towing companies are a business, and they need to have their business. But our job is to protect the taxpayers and residents of Miami Beach and protect their quality of life,” Fernandez said.

NBC6 reached out to the two major towing companies on the beach and their attorney declined to comment on the proposal.

A vote on the resolution will be Wednesday during a regularly scheduled commission meeting.