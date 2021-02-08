Miami Beach Residents Voice Safety Concerns After Recent Stabbing, Triple Shooting

Miami Beach residents are voicing their safety concerns after several recent violent crimes including a brutal stabbing and a triple shooting on busy city streets.

Miami Beach commissioners are hosting a virtual town hall Monday evening to discuss South Beach safety.

Friday's stabbing came on the heels of the triple shooting the weekend before which already had people who live and work on South Beach on edge.

In the days since, police have stepped up patrols, even putting a task force on the streets this past weekend to send a message that the city won't stand it.

Police said they made dozens of arrests over the weekend and took several firearms off the street.

Business owners said they've noticed the increased police presence and hope it stays that way.

I just feel like we need a lot more security here in SoBe," said Gabriela Simonelli.

Simonelli said she's finally seeing an uptick in business at her Miami Beach travel agency, and after an abysmal 2020, the last thing she wants is for visitors to think the beach is dangerous.

Simonelli said she witnessed the stabbing not far from her business.

"When that was happening the street was closed and there were 40 cops," Simonelli said. "That’s not good for business, because they just think Miami is dangerous right away."

A female suspect was arrested in the stabbing, and police have identified a suspect in the shooting but he hasn't been arrested.