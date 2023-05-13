Miami Beach Restaurant Earns Famed Michelin Starred Status for Excellence

In the world of restaurants, earning the famed Michelin-Starred status puts you among the elite. One restaurant in Miami Beach has now joined that group after the latest list was released Thursday.

Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt - located inside the Carillon Hotel - received one star, with the Florida Michelin Guide saying Brandt "and his trusted lieutenant Timo Steubing. The duo delivers a colorful, multi-course tasting grounded in French cuisine with notable Asian inspiration."

A total of 19 restaurants in Miami, Orlando and Tampa have earned stars ranging from a scale of one to three. L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon in the Miami Design District earned two Michelin stars for the second straight year.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

43 restaurants in Miami were awarded Michelin Recommended status while 18 restaurants listed below received the title of "Bib Gourmand," acknowledging a "good meal at a restaurant that offers a three-course meal at a reasonable price."