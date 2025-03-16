Miami Beach sees 18% reduction in spring breaks arrests compared to previous year

Miami Beach

The city of Miami on Sunday said there has been 286 spring break related arrests that were made since Feb. 25.

As spring break continues in South Florida, strict enforcement measures, specifically in Miami Beach, might be paying off.

The city of Miami on Sunday said there have been 286 spring break-related arrests that were made since Feb. 25.

That's an 18% reduction in arrests compared to the same period last year.

NBC6 reported last year that Miami Beach launched a campaign called "Breaking up with Spring Break," which was followed by this year's campaign "Spring Break Reality Check."

Some of the measures in place include extra police, DUI checkpoints, curfews and parking restrictions.

Fort Lauderdale is also cracking down but arrest numbers are not expected to be released before Monday.

