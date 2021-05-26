Miami Beach

Miami Beach Senior High School on Lockdown After 911 Threat: Police

Officials said a perimeter had been established around the school while they investigate

By NBC 6 Digital Team

Miami Beach Senior High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after police said they received a threat through their 911 call center.

Footage showed multiple officers at the school on Prairie Avenue, with one officer searching an area with a K-9.

Police said a perimeter had been established around the school, and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police were assisting.

Officials were also asking parents to avoid the area while they investigate.

"It is important to note that at this moment the children are safe," the department tweeted.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachMiami Beach Senior High School
