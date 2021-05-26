Miami Beach Senior High School on Lockdown After 911 Threat: Police

Miami Beach Senior High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after police said they received a threat through their 911 call center.

Footage showed multiple officers at the school on Prairie Avenue, with one officer searching an area with a K-9.

POLICE: Miami Beach Senior High School has been placed on lockdown after a threat was received via our 911 call center.



MBPD is working closely with @MDSPD. A perimeter has been established around the school. More information will be shared as it becomes available. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 26, 2021

Police said a perimeter had been established around the school, and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police were assisting.

Officials were also asking parents to avoid the area while they investigate.

"It is important to note that at this moment the children are safe," the department tweeted.

No other information was immediately known.

