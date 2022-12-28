Miami Beach Set to Enforce Smoking Ban at Public Beaches, Parks Starting Sunday

If you like to smoke at public beaches and in city parks in Miami Beach, you have a couple more days to do so before getting fined for it.

The city's newly passed ordinance, approved by the Miami Beach City Commission in September, goes into effect Sunday.

Anyone who violates the ban could face a maximum punishment of a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail, but arrests could be at the discretion of police, officials said.

Vaping and the smoking of unfiltered cigarettes and cigars will still be permitted.

Commissioner Alex Fernandez introduced the measure, saying it was in the interest of public health and the environment.

"This presents us with an opportunity to continue leading in our requirements for cleaner beaches and healthier lifestyles," Fernandez said in a September statement. “Cigarettes are the wrong type of butts we want on our beaches."

But at least one commissioner, Ricky Arriola, was against the ban. Arriola said he was against smoking but argued that beach picnics create more litter and said enforcing the law would be a challenge.

The measure comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law giving local jurisdictions the authority to regulate smoking on public beaches and in city parks.

"Delighted we are finally able to adopt this ban," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said. “I am weary of the blight of cigarette butts and the secondhand smoke that too often invades our public spaces."