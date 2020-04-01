Miami Beach Set to Open City’s First Coronavirus Mobile Testing Site

A new coronavirus mobile testing site is set to open in Miami Beach on Thursday, the area’s first testing site since the pandemic has hit Florida.

According to MedRite, an urgent care provider in the city, testing will be available for pre-registered patients from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Miami Beach’s municipal parking lot.

Testing Booths are expected to administer 250 to 300 tests each day, according to MedRite. They say the plan as of now is to offer testing Sunday through Friday until April 15th.

People wanting to be tested must register at MedRite’s website and show symptoms of COVID-19.

For more information, call MedRite’s information line at 305-735-3909.