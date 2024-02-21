Miami Beach man arrested for leaving his son inside car for the second time

A man who was arrested this week for leaving his child inside his car in Miami Beach had been arrested for doing the same thing nearly two years ago.

Osman Karatas, 34, was arrested Tuesday after a witness noticed his four-year-old son sitting alone inside a white Chevrolet Suburban, according to an arrest report.

When an officer approached the car, they noticed it was off, the keys were still in the ignition and the rear passenger window was rolled down.

Karatas then came running toward the officers and told them he had gone inside his business on Washington Avenue to retrieve some items, the arrest report stated.

The witness told officers she noticed Karatas park his vehicle and walk away for over 10 minutes and feared for the child's wellbeing, police said. The boy appeared to be calm and in good health when officers checked on him.

One of the officers had noticed Karatas from a previous arrest, according to the arrest report — back in July of 2022, Karatas and his wife faced charges for allegedly leaving their son inside the car while they drank at the Clevelander bar.

In this recent incident, Karatas faces charges of child neglect without great bodily harm and leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle. He also faces charges of driving without a valid license.

A couple was arrested over the weekend after police say they left their child inside of a car while they drank at the Clevelander hotel on Miami Beach. NBC 6's Heather Walker reports