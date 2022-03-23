Miami Beach Spring Break: What to Know About Curfew, Alcohol Sales

In an effort to curb more violent incidents during spring break, Miami Beach officials declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew earlier this week after five people were wounded in shootings over the weekend.

The commission voted unanimously during a special meeting to keep a midnight to 6 a.m. curfew in place for the city's South Beach area through at least Monday.

The commission's Tuesday vote also gives City Manager Alina Hudak the power to stop liquor stores and other retailers from selling alcohol in the area.

The city of Miami Beach released the details of its emergency order on Wednesday. Find them below.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

From Thursday, March 24, to Monday, March 28, a curfew will be imposed between the hours of 11:59 p.m. and 6 a.m. for the areas of the city —

bounded by 23 Street and Dade Boulevard on the north (including properties fronting the north side of 23 Street or Dade Boulevard)

Government Cut on the south

Biscayne Bay on the west

the Atlantic Ocean on the east ("the curfew area")

City of Miami Beach

The sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages "for off-premises consumption, with or without payment or consideration," are prohibited in the curfew area after 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 24; after 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25; and after 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

Businesses in the curfew area should close in advance so patrons could avoid violating the curfew, officials said.

Hotels may continue to operate past curfew to service only hotel guests. Hotel guests entering the city after the curfew is in place may be required to show proof of lodging (such as a hotel reservation).

Businesses other than hotels are permitted to operate for delivery only within the curfew hours. Takeout and pickup service is prohibited.

The curfew does not apply to essential services, such as fire, police and hospital services, including transporting patients, utility emergency repairs, and emergency calls by physicians.

The curfew also does not apply to people traveling to work and returning home from work.

City residents "requiring access to or from their homes, guests requiring access to or from their hotels, and employees/service providers of business establishments requiring access — including normally scheduled deliveries and janitorial services — are permitted."

The City of Miami Beach declared state of emergency measures — including a curfew — amid recent violence during spring break.

All roads or traffic patterns within the curfew area may be closed or rerouted as deemed necessary by city officials. To manage access to residential neighborhoods, the following restrictions will be in place:

Residents will be able to access the South of Fifth neighborhood via Alton Road, Washington Avenue, and Collins Avenue only.

Residents will be able to access the Flamingo Park neighborhood via Alton Road. No access will be granted from Washington Avenue.

All entry access to city-owned parking garages will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Thursday, March 24, to Monday March 28. Vehicles will be allowed to exit parking garages at all times. Resident and employee access card holders will be able to access parking garages at all times.

Click here for the official declaration of the state of emergency.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.