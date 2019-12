A car crash Saturday morning in Miami Beach involving a taxi left one person critically injured in the hospital.

Close to 10 a.m. Saturday, Miami Beach Police responded to a major accident on 900 Alton Road.

The crash involved a pedestrian and a taxi cab, per initial police reports.

The pedestrian was transported to Ryder Trauma Center and is in critical condition.

The roadways reopened shortly after, and an investigation remains open.

No further information was immediately known.