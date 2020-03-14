Miami Beach to Close and Clear Beach to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

A section of Miami Beach, beaches are being closed and cleared, as city officials say they are trying to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus during the height of spring break.

The beach, between 7th and 10th street on Ocean Drive, will be shut down starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday evening, according to city officials.

Police will then begin clearing the area.

“Miami Beach is a popular vacation spot for spring breakers, yet with school closings and expanded spring breaks, the influx of visitors is extremely high,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said. "It would be irresponsible for us not to limit crowd sizes in these public areas. Not only for our residents and visitors, but for the health and safety of our first responders."

Police will also stop large groups from gathering in Lummus Park, officials said.

Ocean Drive was originally shut down between 7th and 10th street for Spring Break festivities. However, the popular roadway has now been reopened.