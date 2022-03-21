Miami Beach to Declare State of Emergency After Recent Spring Break Violence

The City of Miami Beach will declare a state of emergency amid recent violence during spring break weekends.

The move is being prompted following two separate shootings this weekend which left five people hospitalized.

Mayor Dan Gelber and City Commissioners, City Manager Alina T. Hudak and Police Chief Richard Clements will address the violence during a Monday afternoon news conference along with specific measures related to crowd control during the spring break period.

In the most recent incident, Miami Beach Police said officers arrived in the 700 block of Ocean Drive after reports of gunfire in the area around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police found two women suffering from gunshot wounds in the area. One woman, who was not identified, was transported to Ryder Trauma Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The second victim, who was also not identified, was treated for a graze wound and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

On Sunday morning, three people were hospitalized after a shooting just after midnight along Ocean Drive near 8th Street.

Video shows a crowd of people running away after shots were fired. When police arrived, they found two people shot. The two victims were sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A third man showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. He is believed to be the third victim in the incident.

All three victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Crowds are larger than usual in South Beach as thousands visit South Florida for spring break.

