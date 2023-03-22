Miami Beach to Implement Enhanced Safety Measures Ahead of Weekend Crowds

In anticipation for a busy weekend of large crowds, the City of Miami Beach will continue to implement safety measures in order to mitigate conduct along Ocean Drive and neighboring streets in the city’s South Beach neighborhood.

The measures come after a man died and another man was injured in a shooting in South Beach Friday night, and another deadly shooting in Miami Beach early Sunday morning.

The new protocols are set to go into effect from Thursday, March 23 through Monday, March 27 and will include law enforcement support from the Miami-Dade Police Department, neighboring jurisdictions and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“The city remains focused on the safety of our residents, visitors and businesses as our top priority,” said Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak.

According to statement by the City of Miami Beach, the following safety measures will be in place:

The sale or distribution of any alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption, including delivery, with or without payment or consideration, will be prohibited daily from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m., starting on Thursday, March 23, through Monday, March 27. The measures will apply to all businesses within the area of Miami Beach bounded by 23rd Street and Dade Boulevard on the north (including properties fronting the north side of 23rd Street or Dade Boulevard), Government Cut on the south, Biscayne Bay on the west and the Atlantic Ocean on the east.



All entry access to city-owned parking garages, located within the area of South Beach bounded by 16th Street on the north (including properties fronting the north side of 16th Street), Government Cut on the south, Biscayne Bay on the west and the Atlantic Ocean on the east, will be closed daily as of 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. starting on Thursday, March 23, through Monday, March 27. Vehicles will be permitted to exit parking garages at all times and resident and employee access card holders will be able to access parking garages at all times.



All roads or traffic patterns may be closed or rerouted as deemed necessary by the city manager or chief of police. In order to manage access to residential neighborhoods, the following restrictions will be in place: Residents will only be able to access the South of Fifth neighborhood via Alton Road, Washington Avenue and Collins Avenue. Residents will be able to access the Flamingo Park neighborhood via Alton Road. No access will be granted from Washington Avenue.



In addition to the existing License Plate Readers along main thoroughfares, mobile LPRs will be positioned along the 5th Street and 41st Street corridors in the evenings on Friday, March 24, Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26.

Ocean Drive will be open to southbound traffic entering at 13th Street and exiting at 5th Street only, with no access to the 100 block between Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, through 7 a.m. on Monday, March 27.

The 200 blocks between Collins Avenue and Washington Avenue will be closed each evening, starting Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m. and will reopen each morning at 7 a.m., through to Monday, March 27.

There will be no available street parking on Ocean Drive or on Collins Avenue from 5th Street to Espanola Way.