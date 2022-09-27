Miami Beach to Open Parking Garages for Residents Ahead of Ian's Impacts

The city of Miami Beach is opening parking garages to residents starting Tuesday ahead of potential flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

The garages will open from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 8 p.m. at no costs. Residents must show proof of residency when exiting the parking facility.

Avaliable garages include the following:

1901 Convention Center Drive

550 Lenox Avenue

1755 Meridian Avenue

200 7th Street

512 12th Street

1301 Collins Avenue

1557 Washington Avenue

640 17th Street

1661 Pennsylvania Avenue

1900 Bay Road

340 23rd Street

400 West 42th Street

For more information and to report flooding, click on this link.