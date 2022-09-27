Miami Beach to Open Parking Garages for Residents Ahead of Ian's Impacts

The city of Miami Beach is opening parking garages to residents starting Tuesday ahead of potential flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.
The garages will open from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 8 p.m. at no costs. Residents must show proof of residency when exiting the parking facility.
Avaliable garages include the following:
- 1901 Convention Center Drive
- 550 Lenox Avenue
- 1755 Meridian Avenue
- 200 7th Street
- 512 12th Street
- 1301 Collins Avenue
- 1557 Washington Avenue
- 640 17th Street
- 1661 Pennsylvania Avenue
- 1900 Bay Road
- 340 23rd Street
- 400 West 42th Street
For more information and to report flooding, click on this link.
