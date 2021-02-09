Miami Beach to Resume Free Trolley Service on Feb. 15th

Miami Beach’s popular trolley service will be making a return nearly one year after it was suspended due to the pandemic.

The citywide service will resume February 15th on a reduced level with fewer hours and more frequent cleanings throughout the remainder of the year.

“Our trolleys are a great way for Miami Beach residents and visitors to get around the city without a car,” Interim City Manager Raul Aguila said in a statement. “We have added enhanced cleaning procedures, social distancing and a mandatory mask requirement to make sure that our riders stay safe.”

The free service was suspended March 26, 2020 as medical experts worried about the growing number of COVID cases.

Drivers will be required to undergo daily temperature checks while all drivers and passengers will be required to wear facemasks. No more than 12 passengers will be permitted onboard at a time.