Miami Beach Tourist Shoots Her Friend During Argument Over Facebook Post: Police

A Miami Beach tourist shot her female friend after an argument over a Facebook post ended in gunfire Wednesday night, police said.

Miami Beach Police officials said an officer was near the Miami Beach Convention Center in the area of 18th Street and Meridian Avenue when he heard a gunshot around 9:15 p.m.

Moments later the officer found a woman who had been shot in the leg and confronted the other woman, later identified as 21-year-old Zacoree Hopkins, who was taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The victim, 32-year-old Arice Cobb, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was expected to survive.

According to an arrest report, Hopkins and Cobb had driven from St. Louis to Miami Beach for a trip but they got into an argument about Hopkins bringing her two young children with her.

The women were heading to a party when the argument escalated over a Facebook post Cobb had posted about Hopkins, the report said.

When they got out of their vehicle Hopkins pulled out a firearm and fired a shot into the air, then shot Cobb in the thigh, the report said.

"Defendant stated she first fired the gun in the air as a warning shot, the second discharge according to the defendant was pointed down towards the ground to keep the victim away from the defendant," the report said.

The report said the officer who responded found Hopkins in a car trying to flee the area, but she was taken into custody.

Hopkins was facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public. Attorney information wasn't available.