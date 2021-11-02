Miami Beach Voters Deciding on Last Call Roll Back, Mayoral Race

Voters on Miami Beach are making important decisions Tuesday on whether to roll back last call at bars and restaurants as well as who will lead the city for the next two years.

The last call issue has voters deciding whether the city should consider cutting off alcohol sales at 2 a.m. instead of 5 a.m.

A lot of people in the hospitality industry have been campaigning hard against the ballot item, worried about how it could impact their income.

Those in favor of ending sales at 2 a.m. say they're concerned about crime, as Ocean Drive and the city's entertainment district have been plagued with growing violence for at least eight years.

Miami Beach Straw Ballot Question 1 – Alcoholic Beverage Sales Termination Time % reporting

The city has tried to curtail the violence with ordinances and increased police presence, but some who back the last call roll back, including Mayor Dan Gelber, believe it could help.

"Most of the bars and restaurants do not open past 2 a.m. most of them already close, this is just really only a few and the few that do it create a lot of disorder," Gelber said.

Gelber, meanwhile, is facing reelection on Tuesday, with four candidates trying to unseat him.

Miami Beach Mayor 80% reporting

The mayor was recently criticized after audio leaked of him discussing rebuilding Ocean Drive with private developers.

The four candidates challenging Gelber - Jean Marie Echemendia, Ronnie Eith, Carlos Enrique Gutierrez and Gus Manessis - all disagree with his approach to cleaning up the entertainment district.