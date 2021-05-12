Miami Beach Votes To Set Last Call at 2 A.M.

The Miami Beach city commission voted Wednesday to end alcohol consumption at nightclubs and bars on a stretch of South Beach at 2 a.m. — three hours earlier than currently allowed — effective on May 22nd.
The 4-3 vote comes with a catch: voters will be asked to decide in November whether to make the 2 a.m. deadline on alcohol consumption permanent or revert back to the 5 a.m. cut off.
Unless bar owners are successful in obtaining an injunction through legal action — as they signaled they may attempt — the new hours take effect in 10 days and would run through December 8, when the 5 a.m. alcohol cutoff time would resume if voters so approve.