Miami Beach warns spring breakers of $100 parking, DUI checkpoints. See the rules here

Miami Beach has one message for spring breakers: choosing to spend your vacation in the city will be drama-filled, but not in a fun way.

In their follow up campaign to "Miami Beach Is Breaking Up With Spring Break," the city launched "Spring Break Reality Check" on Tuesday, a 1 minute and 30 second trailer to a fake reality show in which a group of young people determined to party get brought back down to earth by The Rules of Miami Beach.

The consequences are clear: unruly and illegal behavior will have immediate and expensive repercussions. (And your friendships might not survive it.)

"Consistent with last year’s spring break, Miami Beach will once again impose tough measures in March to reinforce the message that the city is not interested in being a spring break party destination," the city said on its website. "Disorderly crowds, lawless behavior and violence will not be tolerated."

Consider this your reality check. Spring Break and Miami Beach don’t mix.



What rules are in place for spring break 2025 in Miami Beach?

Miami Beach got creative with their insistence that year-round rules will be enforced and more stringent measures will be implemented during the weekends "expected to generate the largest spring break crowds this year." That's March 13-16 and 20-23.

They include:

closing parking garages and surface lots south of 23rd Street

a $100 flat fee parking rate for visitors at the Sunset Harbour Garage on 19th Street and Bay Road (G10) and the 42nd Street garage between Royal Palm and Sheridan avenues (G6).

a DUI sobriety checkpoint along the 400 block of 5 Street starting at 7 p.m.

a suspension of businesses renting or leasing golf carts, low-speed vehicles, autocycles (i.e. slingshots), motorized scooters, mopeds and more

Ocean Drive will only be open to vehicles via 13th Street with one exit at 5th Street

Doubling the nonresident towing rate to $516 for those towed in South Beach

Security checkpoints to ensure prohibited items are not brought onto the beach at entrances on Ocean Drive

The spring break 2025 traffic plan shared by Miami Beach.

But high-impact measures will be in place even longer, every Thursday through Sunday on the first (Feb. 27- March 2), second (March 6-9) and fifth (March 27-30) weekends in March. See them all here.

Additionally, tourists are reminded that "many short-term rentals, including those purchased on Airbnb and VRBO, booked for a time period of less than six months and one day are illegal in the City of Miami Beach. Fines range from $1,000 per day/per violation for the first violation to $5,000 per day/per violation for repeat violations."

Miami Beach spring break 2025 road closures

Each Thursday through Sunday in March:

The Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) will implement a traffic plan beginning at 6 p.m. each Thursday through Sunday to reduce traffic impacts around the South of Fifth (SoFi), West Avenue and Flamingo Park neighborhoods.

Motorists can access the SoFi neighborhood via Alton Road, Washington Avenue and Collins Avenue.

The Flamingo Park neighborhood can only be accessed via Alton Road.

Local access restrictions will be enforced on some city streets to limit traffic and improve mobility for residents and business patrons.

Additionally, on Thursday, March 6 through Sunday, March 9; Thursday, March 13 through Sunday, March 16; and Thursday, March 20 through Sunday, March 23.