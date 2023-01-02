Miami Beach's Ban on Smoking at Public Beaches, Parks Officially Begins

If you're thinking of lighting up a cigarette at one of the municipal beaches or parks in the city of Miami Beach, you'll need to think again.

The city's ban on smoking began Sunday, part of a bill signed into law last June by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allowing cities and counties to regulate the smoking of tobacco products at beaches and parks.

"Delighted we are finally able to adopt this ban," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber previously said. “I am weary of the blight of cigarette butts and the secondhand smoke that too often invades our public spaces."

Anyone who violates the ban could face a maximum punishment of a $100 fine and up to 60 days in jail, but arrests could be at the discretion of police, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"We're starting our new year with healthier habits for our cleaner, more beautiful Miami Beach," said city commissioner Alex Fernandez. "We want our 18 million visitors to come to Miami Beach, but to enjoy clean and pristine beaches."

Vaping and the smoking of unfiltered cigarettes and cigars will still be permitted.