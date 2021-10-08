Miami Broward Carnival Expected to Bring Economic Boost After COVID Slump

Carnival is a celebration of Caribbean culture, offering a variety of food, masquerade bands and bright costumes. But, the COVID-19 Pandemic forced all Carnival events to be canceled in 2020.

This year, Junior Carnival was canceled due to the possible spread of coronavirus among children. With the slow down in business, a number of local businesses are still trying to bounce back.

Local entrepreneur Shelissa Johnson runs a business that produces marketing material for Carnival bands and other groups. She told NBC 6 News that, with Kiddie Carnival being canceled this year, local businesses are feeling the impact.

“There’s absolutely no profit right now. We are not able to produce our costumes or sell them," Johnson said. "There is no parade. And, that is really the heart of Kiddie’s Carnival.”

Despite the closures, she has found a way to survive by using the simple act of networking and “word of mouth” advertising.

“When I saw that COVID was happening and things were a lot harder to get abroad, like marketing material, I started reach out to people,” she said.

With main Carnival events still planned for this weekend, she's been able to keep her business going. Selling personalized mask, cups and banners. She's happy things are slowing getting back to normal.

