Miami Building Collapse: How to Help Survivors, Victims' Families

Rescue workers digging feverishly for a fifth day Monday stressed that they could still find survivors in the rubble after a section of the Champlain Towers South building collapsed in Surfside.

At least 10 people were killed and more than 150 remain missing. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

With more than 7,200 donors, Support Surfside, a fund dedicated to helping the families of victims impacted by this tragedy, has raised $1.2 million and is awarding $155,000 in initial grants to eight nonprofit organizations that have been working tirelessly to support the victims and their loved ones since the tragedy occurred, according to a recent news release.

While some organizations are collecting donations in the aftermath of the tragedy, public officials say they've received plenty of goods and donations at this time. However, cash donations are being accepted.

If you are interested in donating, here are several organizations that are currently helping those affected by the Surfside tragedy.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents find shelter and is providing them with food. The organization is also providing emotional support to victims of the condo collapse. Click here to donate.

Support Surfside

The Miami Heat and several local organizations have launched a hardship fund for the victims: supportsurfside.org

You can make a one-time donation or set a monthly payment through PayPal.

Global Empowerment Mission BStrong

The Global Empowerment Mission BStrong established a Champlain Tower Residents Fund, where 100% of donations will be distributed amongst survivors to assist them them with short term cash for essentials.

The organization is also supporting the Shul of Bal Harbour with Family Necessities Kits and providing first responders with essential goods and meals from restaurant groups.

Click here to donate.

The Shul

The Shul, a community center located blocks from the Champlain Towers South scene, created a central fund to disperse money to families and victims affected by the collapse.

The organization has also collected emergency supplies for families, however it is currently "overwhelmed with donations" and has asked those who would like to support survivors to make a monetary donation here.

United Way: Operation Helping Hands

The international network of local nonprofits is raising money to provide short- and long-term support to people affected by the building collapse. Operation Helping Hands is accepting donations online here.

To join the organization’s emergency response volunteers team, check out their website here for more information.

World Central Kitchen

The organization is on the ground feeding emergency personnel and search and rescue teams who are working day and night at the site of the building collapse. To donate to WCK, click here.

Greater Miami Jewish Federation

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation launched an emergency fund for families and individuals for short-term and long-term needs. Click here to make a monetary donation online.

Those in need of crisis counseling and housing assistance can call 211.

Members of the clergy are on-site at the Surfside Community Center. To reach a chaplain, email rabbiklein@gmjf.org.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami is collecting financial donations to assist those affected by the partial collapse of the Champlain condominiums, in Surfside, FL.

Donations are being collected through the Catholic Charities website.

Click here to go directly to the page and choose Disaster Relief from the dropdown menu.

If you are planning to donate, here are some tips to ensure your money reaches the hands of those in need.

Ensure the charity is registered and eligible to solicit in the state of Florida by visiting FDACS.gov/ConsumerServices and clicking Check-A-Charity;

Contact the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance at Give.org or Charity Navigator to determine whether a charity has any complaints against them before donating;

Research how the charity uses donations;

Refrain from providing banking information to unsolicited calls or emails on behalf of a charity

Carefully review the charity’s name before making a donation.



You should also be on the lookout for deceptive individuals operating an online fundraising campaign, such as a phony GoFundMe account.