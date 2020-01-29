Miami Business Owner Arrested for Selling Counterfeit Sports Merchandise

A Miami business owner was arrested by police after they say they found over 193 counterfeit sports items, including $11,000 worth of Super Bowl team jerseys.

According to an arrest report, 57-year-old Tyrone Greene is the owner of Greene Dreams Shoe Repair in the City of Miami.

Police say there were plenty of NFL replica shirts in display that an investigator for the NFL, MLB, and NBA was able to identify as counterfeit.

Some of the items found, police say, were:

62 NBA jerseys, shirts, hats, bags and shorts

130 NFL jerseys, shirts, hats, bags and shorts

1 MLB baseball cap

Greene faces one count of selling counterfeit items.