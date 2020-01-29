Miami

Miami Business Owner Arrested for Selling Counterfeit Sports Merchandise

Miami-Dade Corrections

Tyrone Greene

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Miami business owner was arrested by police after they say they found over 193 counterfeit sports items, including $11,000 worth of Super Bowl team jerseys.

According to an arrest report, 57-year-old Tyrone Greene is the owner of Greene Dreams Shoe Repair in the City of Miami.

Police say there were plenty of NFL replica shirts in display that an investigator for the NFL, MLB, and NBA was able to identify as counterfeit.

Local

programming alert 4 mins ago

NBC 6 Daytime Programming Moves to CoziTV During Impeachment Trial

Florida 3 hours ago

Florida Governor Asked to Reexamine ‘Stand Your Ground’ Case

Some of the items found, police say, were:

62 NBA jerseys, shirts, hats, bags and shorts

130 NFL jerseys, shirts, hats, bags and shorts

1 MLB baseball cap

Greene faces one count of selling counterfeit items.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade courthouse
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us