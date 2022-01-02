COVID-19

Miami Catholic Schools To Require Staff and Students to Wear Masks Again

Getty Images

The Archdiocese of Miami will again require students and staff to temporarily mask up indoors once classes begin on Monday, January 3.

The rule will require masks for employees and students over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status or parental request to waive the requirement. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The new rule takes place as Florida's Covid-19 cases have spiked and broken records over the holidays due to the omicron variant.

The mask opt-out options the Archdiocese had put in place based on vaccination status or parental request/consent have been suspended through Friday, January 21.

Local

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

Woman Found with Gunshot Wound in Car Outside Homestead Motel

COVID-19 2 hours ago

Holy Cross Health Closes Labor and Delivery Unit Due To Staffing Shortages

For the updated police, click here

This article tagged under:

COVID-19archdiocese of miamiCatholic schools
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us