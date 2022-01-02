Miami Catholic Schools To Require Staff and Students to Wear Masks Again

The Archdiocese of Miami will again require students and staff to temporarily mask up indoors once classes begin on Monday, January 3.

The rule will require masks for employees and students over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status or parental request to waive the requirement.

The new rule takes place as Florida's Covid-19 cases have spiked and broken records over the holidays due to the omicron variant.

The mask opt-out options the Archdiocese had put in place based on vaccination status or parental request/consent have been suspended through Friday, January 21.

