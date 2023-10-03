Miami Central Senior High School placed on lockdown

There was a large police presence at Miami Central Senior High School during a lockdown Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials confirmed the school at 1781 Northwest 95th Street had been placed on lockdown.

Footage showed a large amount of officers on the school's campus from Miami-Dade County Schools Police and Miami-Dade Police.

One woman who arrived at the school said she's the mother of someone police were looking for at the school, and said she'd called 911 but didn't say why.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials haven't given the reason for the lockdown or released any other information.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.