Miami Children's Chorus Receives National Recognition, Prize on The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Miami Children’s Chorus received national recognition Tuesday complete with a prize on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson even highlighted the group as one of the show’s “Good Neighbors” of the year for helping children in South Florida find their voice.

NBC6's Sheli Muñiz and Roxanne Vargas took part in the celebration.

Just a few weeks ago, Miami Children’s Chorus Artistic Director Liana Salinas and Muñiz packed their bags for a 36-hour trip to Los Angeles to feature the choir on Clarkson's show for their good work helping children in the community.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“This is such a cool experience," Salinas told NBC6. "I would not want to spend my day doing anything else."

During the broadcast, Clarkson asked Muñiz why it was so important to highlight the group and why they stood out to the community.

"When you think of Miami, you think of music. It is so central to who we are, so this honor is just so fitting," Muñiz said. "Miami Children’s Chorus has been around for more than 50 years, it’s a South Florida staple. The oldest choral organization in our area."

The Children’s Chorus has been helping South Florida's future leaders for decades helping kids ages eight to 18 gain confidence, form friendships and find their voice.

“We have students from all over Miami-Dade County and beyond," Salinas said. "They come to us every Saturday and we have between 100 to 150 students."

Meanwhile in Miami, Vargas was with one of the ensembles at the First United Methodist Church in Coral Gables where the choir practices every Saturday.

“We’re on the Kelly Clarkson Show. I can’t believe we got here,” Chorister, Ashli Leader told NBC6.

They not only got here, they even performed for Clarkson while being conducted by MCC alum and former The Voice contestant, Melinda Rodriguez, who was on Clarkson's team.

While performing on national television was reward enough for the students, Clarkson, along with Spotify donated $10,000 to MCC so they could continue their mission to benefit the community and the children of South Florida.

To learn more about the Miami Children's Chorus, click here.