Miami City Commission Votes to Remove Electric Scooters Immediately

After several years operating in Downtown Miami, the city has put a stop to motorized scooters, ordering operators to deactivate and pick up their machines immediately.

On Thursday, the Miami City Commission voted to end the multi-year program that allowed several companies to place electric scooters in different parts of the city.

Since 2018, hundreds of riders have used apps on their mobile phones to rent scooters, but as of this Friday everything changed.

Vendors were told they have until midnight Thursday to deactivate their scooters and until 5 p.m. Friday to pick them up, or risk the city impounding them.

Although many transit advocates have seen scooters as an effective micromobility solution for people to travel the last mile between transit stops and their destinations, these scooters have sparked a consistent debate among politicians and residents.

Critics consider the scooters dangerous to vehicular traffic that create too many opportunities for accidents with vehicles and pedestrians.