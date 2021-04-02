Miami City Manager Investigating Dispute Between Commissioner, Code Enforcement Officer

The Miami city manager is now investigating a dispute between an elected city commissioner and a code enforcement officer who found the commissioner at an illegal bar in Allapattah after the COVID-19 curfew.

City manager Art Noriega announced Friday night that he is launching an investigation into the matter.

City of Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla is adamant he did not poke or push city code compliance officer Suzann Nicholson.

This came after a public records request showed she reported an injury to her superiors.

Diaz de la Portilla, through his attorney, gave NBC 6 body camera footage. The video is from the perspective of a police officer, supporting Nicholson in code enforcement.

Diaz de la Portilla is seen at the unlicensed bar, wearing a mask. In the video, the commissioner is calm, and he does not push Nicholson.

They’re speaking loudly over the music, but NBC 6 could not see a physical altercation during the time they appear on the video.

In a police report of the incident, it mentions the commissioner is there, but that’s all.

Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla is accused of hurting a code compliance inspector at an illegal party. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

Diaz de la Portilla also points to her original email on Feb. 21 about the incident not mentioning any injury. That came a few weeks later in another email sent on March 8.

Diaz de la Portilla wrote in a statement saying Nicholson should be fired from the city.

“If a picture is worth 1,000 words, then a video is worth a million. There is no substitute for the truth and Ms. Nicholson was clearly lying. This video proves there’s not an ounce of truth to her story. A fraudulent workman’s compensation claim is not a reason to try and ruin someone’s good name," he wrote.

NBC 6 reached out to Nicholson’s attorney and has not yet heard back. But her attorney defended her side of the story to the Miami Herald, saying he was poking her, causing her to step back and roll her ankle.

Why was the commissioner there at this unlicensed event past curfew in the first place? Diaz de la Portilla previously told NBC 6 he was supporting business in his district.