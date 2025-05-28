Miami class president overcomes language barrier and graduates top of her class

A South Florida high school student who migrated to the United States from Guatemala graduated among the top of her class with high honors on Wednesday.

Ada Fumagalli was voted G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School 2025 Class President. She told NBC6 she and her family moved to the United States in 2017.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“When I walked into high school as a freshman, I never imagined I one day be standing here in front of you all,” she said in her graduation speech. “I was just trying to make it through the day, figure out where I belong, and adjust to everything that feels so big and unfamiliar.”

Fumagalli said that when she started high school, she did not know or understand a word in English

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“At first it was really difficult because all the words to me, like, I was like, 'What's happening?'" she said.

In Guatemala, every subject in school is taught in Spanish, so attempting to learn in English seemed impossible.

“I remember crying, annoying, getting frustrated, but then with time, everything made sense and like, little by little… and people helped me out,” she added.

Graduation was a day she thought would never come.

“I feel like I'm still daydreaming, like, it hasn't hit me yet,” she expressed.

Her principal, Allen Breeding, said he could not be more proud of her and she will be missed dearly.

“She's done a lot for us in terms of, you know, helping to build school culture among the students, organizing pep rallies, just being there for everybody, working with our activities director,” Breeding said.

Despite her struggles, last week she became a U.S. citizen. Now, she graduates as part of the top 15% of her class, with Cum Laude honors, receiving her Cambridge diploma.

“With a little bit of hard work and dedication, you can achieve anything you really want to here in the United States… she's living the (American) dream,” Breeding said. “I think she has really stepped up and done what she needed to do to be successful, and I look forward to the great things that she's going to do moving forward.”

In June, Fumagalli will begin her new chapter at Miami Dade College to pursue a degree in nursing.