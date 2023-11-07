Miami commission races: Districts 1 and 2 face run-offs, Reyes cruises to victory in District 4

Residents in three districts in the City of Miami headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on who will represent them on the city commission.

Here's what happened on election day.

District 1

The race for District 1 will likely head to a runoff after none of the five candidates in Tuesday's election received the required 50% plus one vote total.

Suspended Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla, who is trying to win back his seat, will face Miguel Angel Gabela in the runoff, which will be held Nov. 21.

Diaz de la Portilla and Gabela were the top two vote getters with 24 of 25 precincts reporting.

Diaz de la Portilla was arrested in September after he was accused of accepting $245,000 in exchange for voting to approve construction of a sports facility. He has pleaded not guilty.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Diaz de la Portilla, who is a fellow Republican, after the commissioner's arrest.

Diaz de la Portilla is a former state legislator and was elected to the city commission in 2019.

Gabela is a businessman who has served on the City of Miami Zoning Board. He has run for the commission seat before and lost to Diaz de la Portilla in 2019.

The seat, which represents Flagami, Allapattah and parts of Little Havana, has been vacant pending the outcome of the election.

Three other candidates - Francisco "Frank" Pichel, Mercedes "Merci" Rodriguez, and Marvin Tapia - did not make it to the runoff.

District 2

A total of eight candidates were vying for the District 2 seat, which will also head to a runoff on Nov. 21.

Sabina Covo, who currently holds the position, will face political newcomer Damian Pardo.

Covo won the seat in a special election in February, where 13 candidates vied for it after Ken Russell resigned from the seat to run for Congress.

Pardo is an activist who served on the Miami Dade Equal Opportunity Board , the Board of Trustees of the Miami Foundation, the Celia Cruz Foundation, and currently serves on the Board of Vizcaya Museum & Gardens.

District 2 covers the eastern part of Miami, including Virginia Key, Coconut Grove, Downtown and Brickell, and north into the Edgewater and Morningside neighborhoods.

District 4

Commissioner Manolo Reyes cruised to reelection in this year's race for District 4, according to the early results.

Reyes, who was first elected to the seat in 2017 and is a former small business owner and teacher, had more than 85% of the vote, according to the early results.

He defeated Andres "Andy" Vallina, a business consultant who had previously run for the commission seat.

Reyes announced earlier this week that he was diagnosed with Leukemia and was undergoing treatment.

District 4 covers parts of Flagami and Coral Way.