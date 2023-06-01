Jury Finds Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo Liable in Ball & Chain Lawsuit, Awards Plaintiffs $63M

A jury has found Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo liable in a federal civil lawsuit brought by two businessmen who accused him of trying to destroy their businesses as political retaliation.

The jury found Carollo violated the plaintiffs' First Amendment rights and awarded them more than $63 million.

Jurors returned their verdict Thursday, after less than a day of deliberations.

Bill Fuller, the owner of the Ball and Chain restaurant and club in Little Havana, and fellow businessman Martin Pinilla, filed the suit against the commissioner. They claimed Carollo weaponized the city’s police and code enforcement departments to shut down several of their businesses in Little Havana because they supported his political opponent.

During the seven-week trial, more than a dozen witnesses - including three former police chiefs - testified that Carollo used the City of Miami departments to selectively target the plaintiffs’ businesses.

Carollo's attorneys argued that the plaintiffs were harassing Carollo for doing his job and showed a series of violations where the plaintiffs began to do construction work without permits and then worked to get into compliance after being cited.

At one point during the trial, Carollo took the stand himself and accused the plaintiffs' witnesses of lying.

Jurors awarded Fuller more than $25 million in punitive damages and more than $8 million in compensatory damages. Pinilla was awarded nearly $22 million in punitive damages and more than $7 million in compensatory damages.

It's unclear who will be paying the damages. It was reported last month that the City of Miami had already paid nearly $2 million of Carollo's legal fees.