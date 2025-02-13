Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo served with new lawsuit amid Bayfront Park battle

The issue of who should run Miami's Bayfront Park Trust will be up for discussion at Thursday's commissioner meeting.

There could be a vote Thursday on the future of the park after some chatter regarding it during the public comment portion of the meeting, with some people calling for a change when it comes to the management of Bayfront Park.

Bayfront Park is a popular spot that hosts concerts and community events and generates a lot of money for the city. The person who runs it is in a powerful spot.

Commissioner Joe Carollo has run the trust but in a whistleblower lawsuit filed last month he was accused of misusing funds.

At an event at Bayfront Park on Wednesday, Carollo was served with court documents including a lawsuit connected to the whistleblower lawsuit filed by two people who used to work for the trust.

Carollo denies he did anything wrong and has an item that would abolish the trust and create a special department within the existing Parks and Recreation Department that would operate the park.

Commissioner Miguel Gabela is looking to move in a different direction and simply replace Carollo as chairman.