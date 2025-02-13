Miami

Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo served with new lawsuit amid Bayfront Park battle

Commissioner Joe Carollo has run the trust but in a whistleblower lawsuit filed last month he was accused of misusing funds

By Steve Litz

NBC Universal, Inc.

The issue of who should run Miami's Bayfront Park Trust will be up for discussion at Thursday's commissioner meeting.

There could be a vote Thursday on the future of the park after some chatter regarding it during the public comment portion of the meeting, with some people calling for a change when it comes to the management of Bayfront Park.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bayfront Park is a popular spot that hosts concerts and community events and generates a lot of money for the city. The person who runs it is in a powerful spot.

Commissioner Joe Carollo has run the trust but in a whistleblower lawsuit filed last month he was accused of misusing funds.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

At an event at Bayfront Park on Wednesday, Carollo was served with court documents including a lawsuit connected to the whistleblower lawsuit filed by two people who used to work for the trust.

Carollo denies he did anything wrong and has an item that would abolish the trust and create a special department within the existing Parks and Recreation Department that would operate the park.

Commissioner Miguel Gabela is looking to move in a different direction and simply replace Carollo as chairman.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us