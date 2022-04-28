Miami Commissioners Pass Inter Miami Stadium Deal

Miami commissioners on Thursday passed a deal that would take a city-owned golf course and turn it into a massive commercial center and stadium for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami CF wants to turn the Melreese Public Golf Course into not just a soccer stadium – but a hotel, office space, shopping area, and a 58-acre public park. The soccer club needed just four yes votes from the commission to build its Miami Freedom Park.

"We have an opportunity to bring a sport into our city and to do it in a dramatically different way, in a way everyone else in America is doing it," stadium deal proponent Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said in the meeting Thursday.

Their main selling point would be a 100% privately funded project, costing the taxpayers zero dollars, all the while generating millions yearly in property taxes and creating thousands of jobs.

“So when you look at the economic benefits that you can derive from a project and build a stadium and make it a destination site, that’s a win-win, and I think that’s a model of how stadiums should be built in the United States,” managing owner and CEO Jorge Mas told NBC 6 on Monday.

But critics say there’s no way to prove taxpayers are getting the most possible value for the land because of the no-bid process approved in 2018.

“Why do you think the club is willing to pay all that? Do you think Beckham and the Mas family, and by the way, I got nothing against the Mas family, but do you think they’re doing this out of the goodness of their heart, or is this a business transaction?” Daniel Alfonso, a former Miami City Manager, told NBC 6 earlier this week.

Alfonso left the city in 2017, at a time when he was involved with negotiating with the Beckham group on potential stadium sites. Alfonso does not like one major aspect of the current plan: the 99-year lease to Inter Miami, granted without competitive bidding.

Suarez told NBC 6 on Tuesday that the no-bid issue was approved by the owners of the property, who are the residents of the city of Miami.

“This is gonna generate billions of dollars of revenue for the city, it’s a soccer complex which is privately financed so the city, unlike in the Marlins deal, is not pulling a penny of city dollars into it," Suarez said. "We’re reappraising the property to deal with any issues anyone might have about the actual amount we’re getting in return.”

