Miami commissioners to vote on agreement with ICE

A commission meeting is being held in Miami on Tuesday morning, where city leaders could vote to partner with U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

A federal program known as 287(g) allows local police officers to perform limited functions in immigration matters.

This would include allowing officers to question, arrest and detain people who are suspected of violating immigration law.

Protesters will be at Miami City Hall to urge commissioners to vote against the agreement.

In Florida, all 67 counties in the state, including Broward and Miami-Dade, have entered into agreements with ICE under the controversial 287(g) program.