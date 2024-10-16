Miami commissioners vote to give themselves lifetime pensions

Miami commissioners voted Tuesday to give themselves lifetime pensions.

The 3-2 vote by commissioners revives a pension program that was ended in 2009 amid the financial crisis.

Commissioners and the city's mayor would become eligible for a pension after serving seven years in office.

The proposal was brought forward by Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela, who argued that the commissioner's job is 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and that the pensions are fair.

Commissioners had considered allowing city voters to decide the issue before ultimately deciding to vote on it themselves.