Miami commissioners vote to move elections to even years, despite AG's warning

Miami commissioners have approved a controversial motion to move city elections to even years, despite a warning from Florida's attorney general.

In a second and final vote Thursday, the commissioners voted to postpone this year's election to November of 2026.

The motion passed 3-2, with commissioners Joe Carollo and Miguel Angel Gabela voting against it. Commissioners Damian Pardo, Ralph Rosado and Christine King voted for it.

Commissioners had voted earlier this month to move city elections to even years to be aligned with presidential or gubernator races, and to impose lifetime term limits.

Supporters insist it would increase voter turnout, while critics are calling it a power grab, saying it would give term-limited officials like Carollo and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez an extra year in office.

On Wednesday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier warned commissioners against adopting the measure.

“The state will not tolerate such an unconstitutional deviation. You should immediately cease the process of enacting the ordinance to move the date of municipal elections and change the terms of office for elected officials," Uthmeier said.

Gabela requested the attorney general’s guidance, specifically on elected officials serving an extra year.

"The voter did not vote for that and at the end of the day, it just does not look good," Gabela said. "I think the voter is the one that has the last word on this, the electorate and I think should be their choice, and I have no problem if they want to put this to a referendum."