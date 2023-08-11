Miami considers ‘heat plan' to help keep people cool at city parks

With the ongoing heat wave here in South Florida, the city of Miami is now considering a "heat plan" for its parks to help keep everyone safe during this blazing weather.

Many parks in Miami lack shade, which can have a big impact on the temperature.

“My kids right now, they’re here on the swings, but we can’t last much time here,” said Janette Janero, a mom of three.

Janero tries to take her kids to the park as often as possible. The Alice Wainwright Park in Coconut Grove is one of their favorites — but there is no water feature for the kids.

According to the city website, Miami is home to more than 147 parks, gardens and playgrounds. But only four have splash pads, according to a city spokesperson.

These parks are the only ones with splash pads in the city of Miami

Most parks are in full or partial sun, which makes parts of the playground off-limits on hot days.

Thanks to moms like Janero voicing their concerns, Miami City Commissioner Sabina Covo introduced the idea of a “Heat Plan." It would be similar to a hurricane plan. The focus would be on public spaces like parks and city centers, with the idea of creating shade and water features to keep people cool.

“We have these beautiful parks, beautiful locations," Janero said. "So much money has been invested in them and I think adding more shade preserving the trees and access to water will make them even more usable."

The city manager is now creating a preliminary plan. Details like cost and funding are still being figured out.

The plan is expected to be presented at a commission meeting next month.