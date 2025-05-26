An officer opened fire after they were hit by a car Sunday afternoon at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, where a music festival was taking place, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami Police Deputy Chief Armando Aguilar, an officer was directing traffic near 2nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard for the concert when a vehicle made contact with the officer. The officer then opened fire on the car.

It’s unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire, but the driver of the vehicle was hurt, as well as the officer. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The civilian is currently undergoing surgery and is in critical but stable condition, police said.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released, as the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have also not confirmed whether there were more people inside the car at the time of the shooting.

The incident happened during the Best of the Best festival, known as the largest Caribbean music festival in North America, which was expected to draw around 12,000 attendees this year.

"I heard three shots, pow, pow, pow," one festival-goer told NBC6.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation, which is standard practice in police shootings.

This is a developing story.