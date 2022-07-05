Miami Couple Stole French Bulldog, Tried to Blackmail Owner: Sheriff

A Miami couple is accused of stealing a French Bulldog from a couple in the Florida Keys before demanding $1,000 for its safe return.

A Miami couple was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a French Bulldog in Marathon and then demanding $1,000 dollars from the owner for the dog's return.

Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, were booked into a Miami Dade jail on Monday on charges of grand theft, dealing in stolen property and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Fuentes and Dominguez allegedly stole the dog, who goes by the name Sailor, on June 25 after the dog had run away from its owner's home. They began texting the female owner saying that they had her dog and that if she wanted it back, she had to pay $1,000, the sheriff's office said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The female owner told the suspects that she would pay them whatever they wanted, and they planned to meet at Dadeland Mall for the return of the dog.

In the meantime, the owner notified the sheriff's office about the texts from the suspects. Officials then coordinated with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police stopped Dominguez and Fuentes at Dadeland Mall and the pet dog was returned to its owner unharmed, officials said.