Miami Courthouse Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at a Miami courthouse has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, court officials said Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, officials said the employee worked in Judge William Altfield’s courtroom at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building last Tuesday and Wednesday.

People who were in the same courtroom with the employee are being asked by the courthouse to self-monitor for any symptoms over the next 14 days.

Just last Saturday, Miami-Dade corrections confirmed that a prisoner had been tested for a possible case of COVID-19. Those test results have yet to be released.

As of Tuesday, Miami-Dade corrections has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within their facilities.