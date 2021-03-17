Miami-Dade Allowing Vaccine Distribution at County Run Sites to All School Personnel

With growing calls for COVID vaccinations to be opened to more people, Miami-Dade County will begin to offer doses to all school personnel.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the decision late Tuesday, saying it’s “critical that no available vaccines go unused."
The vaccine will be distributed to all school employees, regardless of age, only at facilities run by the county. Those wishing to receive the vaccine must still make an appointment.
For a list of locations and how to make an appointment, click on this link.
Levine Cava added that all first responders are also eligible to receive their dose of the vaccine regardless of age as well.