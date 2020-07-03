Miami-Dade Among Sites Endorsed for Potential Space Force Headquarters

Could Miami-Dade County be the site selected as the inaugural command headquarters for the U.S. Space Force? According to Florida’s Governor, it should be considered.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the county is one of six in the state of Florida, along with three cities, that received an endorsement of their proposal from Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this week when they were due.

Brevard, Orange, Pinellas and Seminoles counties joined Miami-Dade in their bid while a joint bid was placed by Hillsbourgh County and the city of Tampa. Both Jacksonville and Pensacola also submitted bids.

“Our state has a long history of support for our nation’s effort in space through the operations of the Kennedy Space Center, the 45th Space Wing at Patrick Air Force Base and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station,” DeSantis wrote in the letter released Wednesday. “These installations provide great support to our national defense and provide a significant economic impact to our state.”

Bids were due by Tuesday to U.S. Air Force Assistant Secretary John Henderson. President Trump signed a bill last December creating the Space Force as a separate branch of the military.

Criteria created by Henderson earlier this year for a potential site include being with 25 miles of a military installation as well as being one of the top 150 cities in population according to the Metropolitan Statistical areas.

Miami-Dade’s site location was not released, with final selection expected in early 2021.