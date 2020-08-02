Miami-Dade and Broward

Miami-Dade and Broward Beaches, Parks Reopening Monday Following Stormy Weekend

By Daniela Flamini

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami-Dade and Broward will reopen beaches, parks and other recreational spaces that were closed over the weekend due to the looming threat of Isaias.

County-operated parks, marinas, beaches and golf courses will open in Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday, August 3rd with normal hours of operation, officials said Sunday.

City of Miami parks, pools, beaches and boat ramps will open one day earlier, on Sunday August 2nd.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

ICYMI: 5K Pythons Captured in Florida Everglades, Man Facing Attempted Murder Charge in Brickell Shooting

Only in Florida 16 hours ago

Man Takes 9-Mile Ride on Hood of Tractor-Trailer on Florida's Turnpike: FHP

Broward officials also noted that COVID test sites at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Markham Park & Target Range in Sunrise, and Vista View Park in Davie will be closed until Tuesday, August 4th.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade and Browardtropical storm isaiasparks and beaches
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us