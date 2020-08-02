Miami-Dade and Broward Beaches, Parks Reopening Monday Following Stormy Weekend

Miami-Dade and Broward will reopen beaches, parks and other recreational spaces that were closed over the weekend due to the looming threat of Isaias.

County-operated parks, marinas, beaches and golf courses will open in Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday, August 3rd with normal hours of operation, officials said Sunday.

City of Miami parks, pools, beaches and boat ramps will open one day earlier, on Sunday August 2nd.

Broward officials also noted that COVID test sites at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Markham Park & Target Range in Sunrise, and Vista View Park in Davie will be closed until Tuesday, August 4th.